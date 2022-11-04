Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 1768.00 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies declined 58.10% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 1768.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1508.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1768.001508.009.7917.37126.00211.0044.00136.0044.00105.00

