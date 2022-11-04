Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 1768.00 croreNet profit of Sterlite Technologies declined 58.10% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 1768.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1508.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1768.001508.00 17 OPM %9.7917.37 -PBDT126.00211.00 -40 PBT44.00136.00 -68 NP44.00105.00 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU