Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 111.56% to Rs 1791.16 croreNet profit of Sterlite Technologies rose 46.92% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 111.56% to Rs 1791.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 846.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.32% to Rs 562.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 5087.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3177.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1791.16846.64 112 5087.263177.11 60 OPM %17.4525.51 -22.0123.42 - PBDT295.11207.85 42 1050.93679.49 55 PBT245.32155.36 58 855.95497.28 72 NP165.17112.42 47 562.75334.33 68
