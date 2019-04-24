Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 111.56% to Rs 1791.16 crore

Net profit of rose 46.92% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 111.56% to Rs 1791.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 846.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.32% to Rs 562.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 5087.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3177.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

