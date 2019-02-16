STL Global standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 28.03 croreNet profit of STL Global declined 38.10% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 28.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.0326.56 6 OPM %4.394.14 -PBDT0.951.35 -30 PBT0.390.63 -38 NP0.390.63 -38
