Stocks may open with small gains

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 14 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday, with data showing Japan's exports surging in April.

Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April, supported by a favourable comparison with the sharp plunge seen during the pandemic last year. Data out on Thursday showed exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier, compared with a 16.1% rise in March.

China's benchmark lending rate was kept unchanged in May, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) sitting at 3.85%. The five-year LPR was also held steady at 4.65%.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank's goals, with some considering discussions on tapering its bond buying program.

The Fed's minutes said a strong pickup in economic activity would warrant discussions about tightening monetary policy in the coming months.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended with steep losses after a volatile session on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 290.69 points or 0.58% to 49,902.64. The Nifty 50 index lost 77.95 points or 0.52% to 15,030.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 697.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 852.52 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 May, provisional data showed.

