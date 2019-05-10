Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 57.25% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 37.23 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 57.25% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.2343.19 -14 OPM %21.7626.05 -PBDT10.4212.81 -19 PBT9.3110.94 -15 NP6.4915.18 -57
