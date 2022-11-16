Stratmont Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.40 crore

Stratmont Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.400.120-200.000-0.240-0.240-0.24

