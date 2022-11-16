Stratmont Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.40 croreStratmont Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.12 233 OPM %0-200.00 -PBDT0-0.24 100 PBT0-0.24 100 NP0-0.24 100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
