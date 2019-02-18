JUST IN
Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 83.74% to Rs 21.70 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 83.74% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.7011.81 84 OPM %0.051.27 -PBDT0.010.15 -93 PBT0.010.12 -92 NP0.010.12 -92

