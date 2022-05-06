Strides Pharma Science Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 298.45, down 3.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 64.13% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.29% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 298.45, down 3.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Strides Pharma Science Ltd has eased around 20.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13008.5, down 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 300, down 3.15% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd tumbled 64.13% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.29% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 100.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

