Strides Pharma Science Ltd soars 2.54%, rises for third straight session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.05, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.47% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 10.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.05, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has added around 16.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13789.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 116.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

