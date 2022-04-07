Strides Pharma Science Ltd spurts 1.06%, up for fifth straight session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.1, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.98% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 9.61% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.1, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has gained around 17.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13758.45, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 382.6, up 1.14% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd is down 54.98% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 9.61% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 122.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

