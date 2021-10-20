Strides Pharma Science Ltd tanks around 3%

-
Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 542, down 3.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.73% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 22.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 542, down 3.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18327. The Sensex is at 61462.03, down 0.41%.Strides Pharma Science Ltd has lost around 7.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14384.35, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 542.2, down 2.75% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd tumbled 25.73% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 22.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 89.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.
