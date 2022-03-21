Strides Pharma Science Ltd up for third straight session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.75, up 5.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.27% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% jump in NIFTY and a 15.02% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.75, up 5.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has gained around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13546.05, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 353.9, up 5.69% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd is down 56.27% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% jump in NIFTY and a 15.02% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 108.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

