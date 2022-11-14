Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 897.10 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science reported to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 162.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 897.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 721.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales897.10721.47 24 OPM %5.94-5.13 -PBDT9.11-58.39 LP PBT-52.59-114.95 54 NP22.83-162.56 LP
