Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 87.01% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 760.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 434.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 389.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.62% to Rs 110.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 891.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1537.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1469.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

