Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 434.56 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 87.01% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 760.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 434.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 389.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.62% to Rs 110.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 891.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1537.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1469.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales434.56389.02 12 1537.441469.61 5 OPM %17.9126.95 -8.7813.41 - PBDT117.92834.96 -86 195.511006.47 -81 PBT96.41814.27 -88 112.51928.66 -88 NP98.82760.54 -87 110.37891.60 -88
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
