Strides Pharma tumbles after weak Q2 numbers

Strides Pharma Science fell 2.91% to Rs 727.4 after the drug company's consolidated net profit dropped 43.64% to Rs 79.98 crore on 10.97% to Rs 793.55 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 98.44 crore in Q2 September 2020, falling 39.11% from Rs 161.67 crore in the same period last year. Tax expense fell 17.2% year on year to Rs 6.10 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 10% year on year to Rs 165.60 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin fell to 20.8% in Q2 September 2020 from 21% in Q2 September 2019.

Commenting on the company's performance, Dr. R Ananthanarayanan, MD & CEO said, Q2 FY21 was marked by headwinds from COVID-19 that impacted manufacturing and supply of products from our India sites due to intermittent shutdowns. We faced continued challenges in the market due to reduced footfalls in the market, lower elective surgeries and lower prescription rates.

Our US front end continues to see sequential growth, up 8% QoQ driven by market share gains in key products. While we have witnessed slowdown during the current quarter in the other regulated markets, the long term outlook for these markets continues to be robust. Our reset strategy in emerging markets is playing out well and we continue to see green shoots in that business.

We prioritized operations during the quarter and ensured we met customer commitments and maintain healthy gross margins and EBITDA margins in a constrained environment. Our manufacturing plants have since returned to normalcy while maintaining necessary health guidelines. We are monitoring the evolving business dynamics closely and as we look forward to the second half of FY21, we continue to believe in our growth momentum across markets."

Strides is a global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on "difficult to manufacture" products that are sold in over 100 countries.

