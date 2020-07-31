Sturdy Industries standalone net profit rises 2841.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 23.16 crore

Net profit of Sturdy Industries rose 2841.03% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 158.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 122.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.1643.57122.03185.25-20.73-10.44-91.82-2.69-1.20-6.33-95.85-0.74-2.10-5.07-99.18-3.9922.940.78-158.42-18.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)