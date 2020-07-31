JUST IN
Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sturdy Industries standalone net profit rises 2841.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 23.16 crore

Net profit of Sturdy Industries rose 2841.03% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 158.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 122.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.1643.57 -47 122.03185.25 -34 OPM %-20.73-10.44 --91.82-2.69 - PBDT-1.20-6.33 81 -95.85-0.74 -12853 PBT-2.10-5.07 59 -99.18-3.99 -2386 NP22.940.78 2841 -158.42-18.26 -768

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:50 IST

