Subex consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 101.87 croreNet profit of Subex declined 14.23% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.95% to Rs 25.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 348.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales101.8780.65 26 348.12324.32 7 OPM %21.4210.15 -15.2410.57 - PBDT21.687.98 172 51.9127.92 86 PBT20.306.95 192 47.0822.75 107 NP12.9015.04 -14 25.2220.68 22
