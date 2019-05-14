Subex consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 101.87 crore

Net profit of declined 14.23% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.95% to Rs 25.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 348.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

101.8780.65348.12324.3221.4210.1515.2410.5721.687.9851.9127.9220.306.9547.0822.7512.9015.0425.2220.68

