Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Subhash Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 0.050.06 -17 OPM %-2500.00-600.00 --2380.00-1916.67 - PBDT0.200.12 67 0.690.57 21 PBT0.07-0.02 LP 0.140.01 1300 NP0.02-0.08 LP 0.01-0.08 LP

