Subros consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 695.04 croreNet profit of Subros rose 96.57% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 695.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 529.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.04529.48 31 OPM %5.706.55 -PBDT42.2633.39 27 PBT14.637.50 95 NP9.734.95 97
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
