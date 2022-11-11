Subros consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 695.04 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 96.57% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 695.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 529.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.695.04529.485.706.5542.2633.3914.637.509.734.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)