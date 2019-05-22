Subros standalone net profit declines 12.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 518.07 croreNet profit of Subros declined 12.86% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 518.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.59% to Rs 76.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2124.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1912.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales518.07552.15 -6 2124.481912.89 11 OPM %10.6111.53 -10.7410.98 - PBDT50.0851.82 -3 196.16176.20 11 PBT29.4427.63 7 117.3184.20 39 NP16.2018.59 -13 76.1360.62 26
