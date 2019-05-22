Subros standalone net profit declines 12.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 518.07 crore

Net profit of declined 12.86% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 518.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.59% to Rs 76.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2124.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1912.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

