Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 5.73 crore

Net profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 41.95% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.735.64 2 OPM %97.5696.99 -PBDT3.892.90 34 PBT3.892.90 34 NP2.912.05 42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:18 IST

