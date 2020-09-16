Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 5.73 crore

Net profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 41.95% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.735.6497.5696.993.892.903.892.902.912.05

