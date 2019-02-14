JUST IN
Suditi Industries standalone net profit rises 92.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 25.62 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries rose 92.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.6223.13 11 OPM %9.259.86 -PBDT1.701.51 13 PBT1.231.13 9 NP0.960.50 92

Thu, February 14 2019. 16:56 IST

