Sujala Trading & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.30% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.30% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.270.4662.96-26.090.17-0.120.17-0.120.17-0.12

