Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.210 0 OPM %66.670 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.140.11 27 NP0.140.11 27
