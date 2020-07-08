Sujana Universal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.16% to Rs 16.50 crore

Net Loss of Sujana Universal Industries reported to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 593.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.16% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 810.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 132.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.5050.24132.86115.26-8.85-1146.14-51.61-669.70-1.50-595.85-79.26-799.23-4.08-592.28-90.27-809.29-4.08-593.24-90.27-810.26

