Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 123.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 194.11 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 123.85% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 194.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.98% to Rs 41.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 740.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales194.11184.49 5 740.85700.71 6 OPM %15.9911.02 -12.519.06 - PBDT27.6218.31 51 78.7250.90 55 PBT25.3812.59 102 65.9836.18 82 NP14.086.29 124 41.6823.03 81
