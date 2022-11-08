Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 106.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 18.33 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 106.12% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3315.30 20 OPM %13.5311.63 -PBDT2.511.83 37 PBT2.351.69 39 NP2.020.98 106
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
