Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 106.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 18.33 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 106.12% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.3315.3013.5311.632.511.832.351.692.020.98

