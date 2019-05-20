Sumedha Fiscal Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.56% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 18.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.216.13 -15 18.0920.68 -13 OPM %59.69-5.06 -31.1219.58 - PBDT3.15-0.99 LP 6.044.95 22 PBT3.02-1.13 LP 5.514.45 24 NP2.16-1.08 LP 4.153.53 18
