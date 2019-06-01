JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sumeet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 66.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 218.39 crore

Net Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 66.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 218.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 116.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 833.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1070.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales218.39268.48 -19 833.281070.82 -22 OPM %1.701.07 -4.787.96 - PBDT-19.94-9.29 -115 -19.0745.62 PL PBT-38.42-48.78 21 -65.73-6.98 -842 NP-66.62-34.01 -96 -116.55-3.25 -3486

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU