Sumeet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 66.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 218.39 croreNet Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 66.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 218.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 116.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 833.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1070.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales218.39268.48 -19 833.281070.82 -22 OPM %1.701.07 -4.787.96 - PBDT-19.94-9.29 -115 -19.0745.62 PL PBT-38.42-48.78 21 -65.73-6.98 -842 NP-66.62-34.01 -96 -116.55-3.25 -3486
