Sumitomo Chemical India intimates of a fire accident at its Bhavnagar site

Sumitomo Chemical India announced that there was an accident at the Bhavnagar Site of the Company on 24 February 2023 at around 2.29 p.m.

The location was Multi Product Plant producing 2 products, which was not operational at that point of time. However, in one of the vessels in the plant, solvent distillation was being undertaken. The accident was caused by over pressurization of the vessel and it was followed by fire and smoke.

Fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes by the Company's emergency response team. Subsequently, the local fire brigade team and other authorities visited the site to assess the situation and support the Company's efforts. The Company management is taking all possible response measures and government authorities have been suitably informed and visited the location.

There were no casualties.

