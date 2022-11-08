Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.96% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities declined 64.29% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.8061.5695.8398.4421.9461.4321.9461.4215.6543.82

