Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.96% to Rs 22.80 croreNet profit of Summit Securities declined 64.29% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.8061.56 -63 OPM %95.8398.44 -PBDT21.9461.43 -64 PBT21.9461.42 -64 NP15.6543.82 -64
