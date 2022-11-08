JUST IN
China Stocks fall on fresh Covid outbreaks
Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.96% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities declined 64.29% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.8061.56 -63 OPM %95.8398.44 -PBDT21.9461.43 -64 PBT21.9461.42 -64 NP15.6543.82 -64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tue, November 08 2022. 14:41 IST

