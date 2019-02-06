Summit Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1875.00% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Summit Securities reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1875.00% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.790.04 1875 OPM %45.57-975.00 -PBDT0.36-0.39 LP PBT0.35-0.39 LP NP0.35-0.39 LP
