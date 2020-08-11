Summit Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1123.49% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1182.76% to Rs 3.72 croreNet profit of Summit Securities reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1182.76% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.720.29 1183 OPM %88.98-265.52 -PBDT3.31-0.77 LP PBT3.31-0.77 LP NP2.20-0.65 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU