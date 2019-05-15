Summit Securities standalone net profit declines 97.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.60% to Rs 2.60 croreNet profit of Summit Securities declined 97.11% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.60% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.15% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.84% to Rs 14.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.6076.50 -97 14.7786.07 -83 OPM %75.7799.39 -86.4698.18 - PBDT1.9776.03 -97 12.7884.50 -85 PBT1.9776.03 -97 12.7684.49 -85 NP1.9467.02 -97 12.7275.48 -83
