Summit Securities standalone net profit declines 97.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 96.60% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net profit of declined 97.11% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.60% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.15% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.84% to Rs 14.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.6076.5014.7786.0775.7799.3986.4698.181.9776.0312.7884.501.9776.0312.7684.491.9467.0212.7275.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)