Sun Pharma adds Uractiv™ to its healthcare portfolio in Romania

-
ALSO READ
Dishman Carbogen Amcis declares successful clinical research study results
Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Mesalamine capsules
Pro Nutrition & Fitness launches tablet-based supplement line to boost energy and midnight fat burner
Market breadth turns negative; pharma shares slide for 3rd day
Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine generic in India
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its subsidiaries, S. C. Terapia S.
A., Romania has acquired the Uractiv™ portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania. The Uractiv™ portfolio comprises food supplements including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.
Uractiv™ is the No. 1 brand in its category in Romania, trusted by consumers for more than 10 years. The portfolio including 12 SKUs has annualised revenues of approximately US$ 8.7 million. The products cater to both adults and children.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU