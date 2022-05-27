Sun Pharma adds Uractiv™ to its healthcare portfolio in Romania

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its subsidiaries, S. C. Terapia S.

A., Romania has acquired the Uractiv™ portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania. The Uractiv™ portfolio comprises food supplements including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

Uractiv™ is the No. 1 brand in its category in Romania, trusted by consumers for more than 10 years. The portfolio including 12 SKUs has annualised revenues of approximately US$ 8.7 million. The products cater to both adults and children.

