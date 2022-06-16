Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 814.85, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 14.29% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 814.85, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has eased around 8.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12261.35, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 814, down 1.31% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 22.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 14.29% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)