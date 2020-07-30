Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 1.24%, Gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 499.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.95% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% gain in NIFTY and a 34.14% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 499.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11230.2. The Sensex is at 38104.54, up 0.09%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 6.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10441.15, up 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 498.8, up 0.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

