Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 894.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.62% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 11.35% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 894.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17859.1. The Sensex is at 59847.71, up 0.27%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has dropped around 2.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12689.95, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 898.75, up 0.22% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 14.62% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 11.35% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 96.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

