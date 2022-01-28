Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 3.47%, rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 840.25, up 3.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.34% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 8.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 109.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

