Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 825.65 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network rose 3.00% to Rs 407.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 825.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 848.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales825.65848.67 -3 OPM %65.0561.95 -PBDT623.89570.01 9 PBT543.80529.63 3 NP407.31395.46 3
