JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 825.65 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network rose 3.00% to Rs 407.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 825.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 848.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales825.65848.67 -3 OPM %65.0561.95 -PBDT623.89570.01 9 PBT543.80529.63 3 NP407.31395.46 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU