Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 825.65 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network rose 3.00% to Rs 407.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 825.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 848.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.825.65848.6765.0561.95623.89570.01543.80529.63407.31395.46

