Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 494.35, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.75% in last one year as compared to a 52.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.28% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 494.35, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17277.65. The Sensex is at 57991.31, up 0.24%. Sun TV Network Ltd has dropped around 11.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1615.9, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 496.3, up 1.39% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 3.75% in last one year as compared to a 52.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.28% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)