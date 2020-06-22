Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 1.98%, gains for five straight sessions

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.15, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.7% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% fall in NIFTY and a 30.32% fall in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.15, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 24.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1387.55, up 2.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 407.7, up 2.04% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 21.7% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% fall in NIFTY and a 30.32% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)