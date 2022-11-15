Sunayana Investment Co standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 77.19% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Sunayana Investment Co rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.261.14 -77 OPM %88.4692.98 -PBDT0.220.26 -15 PBT0.210.25 -16 NP0.210.19 11
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
