Sunayana Investment Co standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Sunayana Investment Co rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.261.1488.4692.980.220.260.210.250.210.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)