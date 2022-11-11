Suncare Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.03% to Rs 1.15 croreNet loss of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.03% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.152.74 -58 OPM %-44.35-10.95 -PBDT-0.230.81 PL PBT-0.230.81 PL NP-0.230.72 PL
