Suncare Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 88.57% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.57% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.121.05 -89 OPM %-108.33-0.95 -PBDT0.52-0.04 LP PBT0.52-0.04 LP NP0.440 0
