Suncare Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 88.57% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.57% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.121.05-108.33-0.950.52-0.040.52-0.040.440

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)