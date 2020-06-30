Suncare Traders standalone net profit declines 87.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Suncare Traders declined 87.30% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 733.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.96% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

