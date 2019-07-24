Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 7.83% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 5307.13 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 7.83% to Rs 89.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 96.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 5307.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4968.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales5307.134968.26 7 OPM %11.2910.37 -PBDT394.69375.38 5 PBT236.61250.80 -6 NP89.3096.89 -8

