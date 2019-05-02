Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit declines 48.85% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 30.55% in the September 2018 quarter
CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2019 quarter
High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the December 2018 quarter
India Finsec standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the September 2018 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 406.96 croreNet profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 48.85% to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 453.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.88% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1833.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1642.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales406.96453.64 -10 1833.071642.96 12 OPM %8.698.53 -9.710.81 - PBDT71.3566.40 7 222.6774.05 201 PBT45.3446.25 -2 130.480.84 15433 NP50.2798.27 -49 119.6654.92 118
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU