JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.
Business Standard

Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit declines 48.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 406.96 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 48.85% to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 453.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.88% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1833.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1642.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales406.96453.64 -10 1833.071642.96 12 OPM %8.698.53 -9.710.81 - PBDT71.3566.40 7 222.6774.05 201 PBT45.3446.25 -2 130.480.84 15433 NP50.2798.27 -49 119.6654.92 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU