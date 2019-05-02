Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit declines 48.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 406.96 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 48.85% to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 453.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.88% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1833.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1642.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

406.96453.641833.071642.968.698.539.710.8171.3566.40222.6774.0545.3446.25130.480.8450.2798.27119.6654.92

