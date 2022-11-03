Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 72.37% to Rs 33.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.8214.4121.70-29.634.13-4.353.79-4.7233.2519.29

