Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 80.01% to Rs 25.76 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 54.96% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.01% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.7614.31 80 OPM %75.7877.43 -PBDT19.8811.59 72 PBT19.8011.52 72 NP17.3411.19 55
