JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 1.57 times
Business Standard

Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 80.01% to Rs 25.76 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 54.96% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.01% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.7614.31 80 OPM %75.7877.43 -PBDT19.8811.59 72 PBT19.8011.52 72 NP17.3411.19 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements